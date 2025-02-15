Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $14.41 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.0% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,893,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 14,932 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 21,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $157.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Oracle Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $173.50 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $106.51 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The company has a market capitalization of $485.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. This represents a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

