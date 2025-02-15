Sage Advisors LLC Has $226,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sage Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 0.2% of Sage Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sage Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 67.2% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,765,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,537,000 after purchasing an additional 709,678 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waste Management from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.50.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $227.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.96. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.59 and a twelve month high of $230.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.88% and a net margin of 12.45%. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.89, for a total transaction of $903,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,967.59. This represents a 17.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 4,576 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $1,016,421.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,052,881.80. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,340 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

