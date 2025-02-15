Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading 25% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) were up 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 181,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 83,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$12.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14.

About Argentina Lithium & Energy

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

