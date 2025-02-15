3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Price Up 8.1% – Still a Buy?

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.63. 1,426,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,902,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $635.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 117.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 60,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,203,360.70. This trade represents a 5.82 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles W. Hull sold 115,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $447,648.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 331,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,346.30. This represents a 25.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth $5,248,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth $5,214,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 26.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,878,628 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after buying an additional 799,157 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 3,140.9% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 508,951 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 525,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the third quarter worth $1,143,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

