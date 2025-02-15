Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Up 30.0% in January

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,900 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 341,500 shares. Approximately 19.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

Shares of BNGO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.76. 364,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. Bionano Genomics has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $11.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40,055 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BNGO

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.