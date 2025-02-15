Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 105904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Inventus Mining Trading Down 13.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$15.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Inventus Mining

In other Inventus Mining news, Director Glen Alexander Milne acquired 577,000 shares of Inventus Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,735.00. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inventus Mining Company Profile

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

