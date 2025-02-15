Short Interest in iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:BELT) Decreases By 63.2%

iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:BELT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF Price Performance

iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.20. 1,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122. iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16.

