Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the January 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,297. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

