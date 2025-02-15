ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Short Interest Down 15.4% in January

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.17. 9,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average is $59.59. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $69.56.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.3964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

