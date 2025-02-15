Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.51 and last traded at $79.05. Approximately 5,983,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 30,296,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citizens Jmp cut Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.70.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $167.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth raised its position in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

