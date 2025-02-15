Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,927 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $62,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $60.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.18. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Get Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.