WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of WHFCL stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.