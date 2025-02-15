William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the January 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in William Penn Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $1,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WMPN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.62. 6,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $116.23 million, a P/E ratio of -105.16 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

William Penn Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

William Penn Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WMPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. William Penn Bancorporation had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 2.90%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -99.99%.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

