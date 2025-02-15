Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

PineStone Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,641,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 301,438 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 8.6% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $916,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $203.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $122.91 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

