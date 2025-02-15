Bull Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 941.9% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,364 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $83.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day moving average is $96.48. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

