Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $1,058.60 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $926.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $801.02. The company has a market cap of $452.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

