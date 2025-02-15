Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $937.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.44 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 4.13%. Sally Beauty updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Sally Beauty Stock Down 3.4 %

Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,339,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.20. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sally Beauty

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $195,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,825.19. This trade represents a 24.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $62,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,433.05. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.