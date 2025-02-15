QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Trimmed by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,157 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,598.12. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,785,781 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $172.23 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $148.90 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

