Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues Earnings Results

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Duke Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.170-6.420 EPS.
Duke Energy Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,581,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,405. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $90.09 and a 12-month high of $121.25.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.84%.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
