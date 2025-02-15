Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $133.77 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $113.00 and a 1-year high of $135.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.45 and its 200 day moving average is $128.64.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

