Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Short Interest Update

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,600 shares, a growth of 89.8% from the January 15th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

INVE stock remained flat at $3.51 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,655. Identiv has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $83.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Identiv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Identiv by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,491,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 117,827 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Identiv by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Identiv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Identiv by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 250,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 162,248 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Identiv by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 85,628 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

