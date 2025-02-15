First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Short Interest Update

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Farmers and Merchants Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FFMH remained flat at $38.29 during midday trading on Friday. First Farmers and Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.00.
First Farmers and Merchants Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.
About First Farmers and Merchants
First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
