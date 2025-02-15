Family CFO Inc Has $14.86 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Family CFO Inc raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 8.2% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,487,000 after acquiring an additional 139,196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,457 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,230,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 80,279 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,598,000 after purchasing an additional 362,906 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $203.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.15 and its 200 day moving average is $201.11. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $177.15 and a 52 week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.