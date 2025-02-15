Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 292 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 619,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,156,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 87.9% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTV opened at $177.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $151.76 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

