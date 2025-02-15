WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 2,261 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $183.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $158.90 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.