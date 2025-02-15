AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

