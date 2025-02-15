iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. HTLF Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92. The company has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

