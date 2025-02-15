Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 300 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $729.18.

NYSE:PH opened at $700.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $664.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $638.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $492.71 and a 1-year high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

