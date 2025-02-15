Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $12,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $437.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.20 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $468.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.26. The company has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.