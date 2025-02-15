Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $28.66 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Linde were worth $28,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its holdings in Linde by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 4,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Fourpath Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Robert L. Wood sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.26, for a total value of $1,323,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,571.38. This trade represents a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.73, for a total transaction of $2,020,301.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,493,586.48. The trade was a 16.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,503 shares of company stock worth $4,306,843. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $457.00 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $410.69 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

