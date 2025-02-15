KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.21, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 11.36%.

Shares of KBC Group stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,599. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

