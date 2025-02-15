Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Issues Earnings Results

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 9.74%.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FMCC traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. 5,512,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,475,271. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

