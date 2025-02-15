Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in EMCOR Group stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $425.80. 303,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,463. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $472.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.03. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.24 and a fifty-two week high of $545.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EME. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

