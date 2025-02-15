First Merchants Corp Sells 70 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Merchants Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $416.37 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $408.95 and a 200 day moving average of $386.03. The stock has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

