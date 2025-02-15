DeDora Capital Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $275.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.10 and a 200-day moving average of $265.97. The company has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $233.42 and a 52 week high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

