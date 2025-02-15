Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average is $66.18.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

