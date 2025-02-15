JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,406 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,665,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,105,000 after buying an additional 285,180 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,610,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,331,000 after buying an additional 376,400 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,088,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,281,000 after buying an additional 136,138 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.73. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.