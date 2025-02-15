Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 637,954 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 343,109 shares.The stock last traded at $100.41 and had previously closed at $99.98.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVUS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

