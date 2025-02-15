Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.92 and last traded at $62.87, with a volume of 8741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.40.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.17.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
