Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.92 and last traded at $62.87, with a volume of 8741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.40.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.17.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

