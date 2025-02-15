Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,230,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the January 15th total of 10,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,934,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,009,000 after buying an additional 8,518,721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,441,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,190,000 after acquiring an additional 753,783 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093,895 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,587,000 after purchasing an additional 173,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,579,000 after purchasing an additional 195,204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $62.91. 4,794,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.60.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

