Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,963 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chubb were worth $188,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Barclays decreased their price target on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.73.

Chubb Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CB opened at $264.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.