Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $113.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.50 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $183.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Melius downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.