Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). In a filing disclosed on February 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Chubb stock on January 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 1/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 1/17/2025.

Chubb Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CB opened at $264.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.64.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

