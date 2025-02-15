Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,654,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,175 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $206,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.11%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

