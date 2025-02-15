Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.34), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $297.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.70 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 23.77%.

HCC traded down $4.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,347,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,803. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $49.33 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

