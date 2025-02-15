BXM Wealth LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BXM Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective (down from $299.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $206.66 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $196.80 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.00 and its 200 day moving average is $249.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

