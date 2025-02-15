KALA BIO Announces CEO Resignation and Appointment of Interim Chief Executive OfficerOn February 11, 2025, KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) revealed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Mark Iwicki, the current Chief Executiv

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read KALA BIO’s 8K filing here.

KALA BIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

Further Reading