KALA BIO Announces CEO Resignation and Appointment of Interim Chief Executive OfficerOn February 11, 2025, KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) revealed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Mark Iwicki, the current Chief Executiv

KALA BIO Company Profile
KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.
