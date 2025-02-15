WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 1,787 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,229 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $460.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $448.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.41. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.75 and a 52-week high of $607.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.