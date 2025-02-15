Autumn Glory Partners LLC Buys 320 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $177.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $151.76 and a one year high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

