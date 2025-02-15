Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $263,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Citigroup by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of C opened at $84.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.75. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $84.67.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Barclays raised shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.